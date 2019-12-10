Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Efficient night Monday

Westbrook tallied 34 points (13-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-118 loss to the Kings.

Westbrook was feeling it Monday night, turning in his most efficient effort of the season. The percentages have been an ongoing issue for Westbrook and this performance aside, seem as though they will continue to impact his overall value moving forward. He typically salvages any line with his strong supporting numbers and that was once again the case, although the assists were somewhat underwhelming.