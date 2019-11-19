Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Triples-doubles in return
Westbrook tallied 28 points (9-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.
After resting for the second time this season in the Rockets' previous game Saturday in Minnesota, Westbrook delivered one of his more productive outings of the campaign. The triple-double was Westbrook's third of the season, but the impact of the stat-sheet-stuffing performance was somewhat muted by his poor shooting. Ideally, fantasy managers who roster Westbrook in rotisserie leagues have supplemented their squad with pillars in the field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage categories, two areas where the point guard remains a major liability.
