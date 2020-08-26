Westbrook (quad) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Westbrook has yet to play in the series due to a strained right quad. Though he was originally listed as out for Game 5, he's since been upgraded and might be able to take the court Wednesday with the Rockets and Thunder tied 2-2. He'll presumably test out the quad prior to the game before a final determination is made. Even if Westbrook does play, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit.