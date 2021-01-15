Brown totaled 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win over the Spurs on Thursday.

With John Wall (knee) and Eric Gordon (leg) sidelined and Victor Oladipo not yet able to take the court with his new team, Brown was given a starting role and ended up leading the team with 37 minutes. He posted season highs in points, boards and dimes while helping lead Houston to victory in its first game following the James Harden trade. Brown entered the contest averaging 18.7 minutes on the season, but his strong performance could help him get more run, especially while his injured teammates remain out.