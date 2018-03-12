Machado did not partake during Sunday's 137-120 loss at Northern Arizona due to an injured right hip.

Machado hasn't seen action since scoring 21 points back on Mar. 3 and it's unknown when he will be able to return to the court because of his injury. The former Iona star is averaging 16.0 points and 8.8 assists for South Bay this season.

