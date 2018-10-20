Shaquille Harrison: Plans to sign with Chicago
Harrison is expected to sign with the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Harrison was waived by the Suns earlier in the Week, and the Bulls are interested in having him bolster the backcourt. Assuming the deal goes through, he'll likely compete with Cameron Payne for reserve point guard run.
