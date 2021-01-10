Murray totaled 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes Saturday during the 125-122 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Murray's first double-double of the season saw him put up a career-high in rebounds at 14. After starting 2021 with two subpar performances, Murray has bounced back over his last three starts averaging 20.3 points, nine rebounds, and just under four assists in 36.6 minutes per game.