Murray registered 14 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Knicks.

Murray ended just one rebound and three assists shy of putting up his first triple-double since April 28, but the athletic point guard once again showcased his ability to fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court. He has also scored in double digits in five games in a row.