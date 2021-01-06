Murray recorded 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes in the 116-113 win over LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Murray has had a rollercoaster season so far, but found himself on top in the win Tuesday. The guard did have his second-highest point total of the season, but also struggled with his shooting. Murray did add to his shooting woes with a few grabs in the paint and still dished the ball around. No matter what, even on a bad night Murray will still produce for the Spurs. He is one of their main men and will continue to be moving forward.