Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Medically cleared
Murray has been fully cleared from his ACL injury, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Murray sat out all of last season due to his ACL tear in the preseason. The young guard was poised for a breakout year prior to his injury and will look to come on strong without limitation when the regular season rolls around. At full health he'll expect to be the starting point guard for San Antonio.
