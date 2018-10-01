Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid in preseason opener

Murray registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 15 minutes during the Spurs' 104-100 preseason win over the Heat on Sunday.

The Spurs' starting point guard got the exhibition slate off to a strong start, filling out the stat sheet in trademark fashion. Murray has the top job all to himself this season following Tony Parker's offseason departure, a role he began preparing for last season when he logged 48 starts and averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 81 total games.

