Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid in preseason opener
Murray registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 15 minutes during the Spurs' 104-100 preseason win over the Heat on Sunday.
The Spurs' starting point guard got the exhibition slate off to a strong start, filling out the stat sheet in trademark fashion. Murray has the top job all to himself this season following Tony Parker's offseason departure, a role he began preparing for last season when he logged 48 starts and averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals over 81 total games.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Has fourth-year option picked up•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Very quiet in Tuesday's elimination•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ups production in Game 3 defeat•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Disappoints in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excels with 17 points in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...