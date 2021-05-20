Murray registered 10 points (4-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

The Spurs failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season and while Murray's stat line provided value due to his all-around contributions, it's worth pointing he ends the campaign on a rough stretch of form from a scoring perspective. The athletic point guard failed to surpass the 15-point mark in each of his last four games, but he still ends the season with career-high marks in points (15.6), rebounds (7.1) and assists (5.5) per game.