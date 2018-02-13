Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start Monday

Murray will start Monday against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Murray sat out of the Spurs last matchup with a sprained left ankle, however he is good to go Monday and will return to his usual starting spot. Over his past 16 games, Murray is averaging 8.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 23.1 minutes. Murray's return should bump Patty Mills back to the bench.