DeRozan accumulated 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.

DeRozan continues to provide steady value for fantasy owners, though his strong statistical output has failed to translate to wins for the Spurs. He's averaging more than 20 points for the seventh-straight season, complementing his scoring output with solid averages of 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Barring anything drastic, DeRozan can be expected to produce at a similar level throughout the remainder of the season.