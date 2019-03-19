DeRozan racked up 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 111-105 win over the Warriors.

DeRozan was dominant, delivering a highly efficient scoring effort while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories. As per usual, he lived at the charity stripe and shunned the three-point line. With the Spurs steadily rising in the standings, DeRozan is likely to be relied on plenty down the stretch as his team tries to secure home-court advantage in round one of the playoffs.