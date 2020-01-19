DeRozan delivered 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Heat.

DeRozan finished exactly one board and one dime shy of posting a triple-double for the third time in the last five games. He continues to benefit in a big way from LaMarcus Aldridge's recent decision to take his offensive talents out beyond the arc, as it has provided DeRozan ample breathing room to go to work from the mid-range and in. Assuming the Spurs prioritize a playoff push and don't break up the team heading into the trade deadline, DeRozan seems set up to have a superb second half of the season.