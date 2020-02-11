DeRozan (back) won't play in Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

As expected, DeRozan will miss a second straight game while dealing with back spasms. With nine days off starting Wednesday because of the All-Star break, the veteran forward will presumably be ready to go when the Spurs take on the Jazz to begin the second half of the regular season Feb. 21.