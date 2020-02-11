Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Won't play Tuesday
DeRozan (back) won't play in Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
As expected, DeRozan will miss a second straight game while dealing with back spasms. With nine days off starting Wednesday because of the All-Star break, the veteran forward will presumably be ready to go when the Spurs take on the Jazz to begin the second half of the regular season Feb. 21.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...