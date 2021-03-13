White contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and a rebound across 25 minutes in Friday's 104-77 win over the Magic.

The Sputs decided to stay conservative with White and took him out of the game once the outcome became apparent. Although he's been playing regularly since right before the All-Star break, he's coming off a lengthy absence due to COVID-19 protocols and suffered a fractured toe last month. He may be subject to an occasional rest day in the coming weeks but is assured of his starting role moving forward.