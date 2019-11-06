Spurs' Derrick White: Deemed questionable Thursday
White (lower body) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
White's designation on the injury report is likely just a precautionary action taken by the Spurs, as the guard logged 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks. However, if the Spurs elect to sideline White, Patty Mills will likely back-up Dejounte Murray at point-guard position Thursday.
