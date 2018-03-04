White was reassigned to the G-League's Austin Spurs on Sunday.

White did not appear in Saturday's contest against the Lakers in his brief call-up with San Antonio, but he'll return to the G-League on Sunday and will be available for Austin's contest against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He dropped a season-high 38 points in 33 minutes against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this past Friday, bringing his season average to 17.5 points per game at the G-League level.