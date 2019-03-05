White totaled 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Monday.

White nearly posted a double-double with points and assists on Monday night, chipping in three blocks and a steal on defense. He's been stuffing the stat sheet recently, with averages of 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last four games.

