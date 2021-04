Vassell will start in Wednesday's game against the Heat and likely remain in the starting lineup moving forward, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Derrick White (ankle) expected to miss the remainder of the season, Vassell will start at shooting guard for the Spurs moving forward, with Lonnie Walker retaining his role off the bench according to head coach Gregg Popovich. Vassell is averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game this season.