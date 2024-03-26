Vassell had 26 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-102 victory over the Suns.

Vassell followed up a two-point dud (1-8 FG) Saturday with his 17th game of 25-plus points this season -- three of which have come in his last five contests. Victor Wembanyama (ankle) was inactive Monday, but Vassell is only averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds across eight games Wembanyama has been unavailable, so there isn't any correlation to heightened production when Vassell is the unquestioned alpha on offense.