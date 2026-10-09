Vassell registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 18 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Vassell was efficient during his limited playing time, shooting 50 percent from both the field and three-point range while making both free-throw attempts. He also contributed defensively with a steal and a block. The veteran wing helped San Antonio build a commanding first-half advantage before the starters rested, and his combination of perimeter shooting and two-way production should remain an important part of the Spurs' rotation. Unless something dramatic happens in the Spurs' camp over the next two weeks, Vassell should open the 2026-27 regular season as San Antonio's starting small forward.