Spurs' Devin Vassell: Productive in Game 5 loss

Vassell produced 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to New York in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Vassell turned in an efficient performance in Saturday's season-ending loss and finished as San Antonio's fourth-leading scorer. The 25-year-old swingman also supplied at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the ninth time across 23 playoff appearances. Vassell started 65 of his 67 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 30.5 minutes per showing.