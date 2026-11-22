Vassell finished with 10 points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 victory over the Pelicans.

Vassell struggled to find his shooting touch, but the Spurs didn't need him to deliver a big performance in a game where Victor Wembanyama's 50-point explosion carried San Antonio's offense. Vassell remains an important perimeter scoring option, though his fantasy production can fluctuate when the Spurs lean heavily on their other offensive weapons, as his role is mostly secondary. He has scored in double digits in his last three appearances, but he's also reached the 15-point plateau just four times all season long.