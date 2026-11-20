Vassell provided 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 victory over the Clippers.

Vassell's three steals were a welcome addition to a balanced performance. Even though he's a secondary scoring option, Vassell remains an important part of the Spurs' starting lineup, and his ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him ways to stay productive. Vassell has scored in double digits in five of his eight appearances since the beginning of November, but he's averaging just 10.9 points per game in that span while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep.