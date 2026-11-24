Vassell contributed 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Kings.

Vassell benefited from increased offensive opportunities with both Victor Wembanyama (back) and De'Aaron Fox (shin) unavailable, more than doubling his field-goal attempts from Saturday's win over New Orleans. The shooting guard has made six three-pointers across his last two appearances, though he's converted just 36.4 percent of his shots from the field during that stretch. Vassell isn't expected to maintain a prominent scoring role when the Spurs are at full strength, so he should be considered a low-end fantasy alternative in most slates going forward once both Wembanyama and Fox are back in the mix.