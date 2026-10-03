Vassell has been working on getting downhill and finishing through contact ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, Cory Mose of KVUE News reports Saturday.

Vassell scored a career-high 53.4 percent of his points from beyond the arc in 2025-26, averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 30.5 minutes per game in 67 regular-season appearances (65 starts). Just 42.8 percent of Vassell's shot attempts came from two-point range, marking a career low after he finished above 50.2 percent in each of his previous five seasons. He may look to increase his two-point volume as he continues playing a sizable role for a San Antonio squad aiming to get back to the NBA Finals.