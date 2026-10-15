Vassell tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 preseason win over the Suns.

Vassell was back in action Wednesday after resting for each of the Spurs' last two exhibition games, and the seventh-year pro led the team in steals while finishing second in rebounds and fifth in scoring. Vassell's offensive ceiling figures to remain low while sharing the court with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and others, but that allowed Vassell to thrive in a complementary role during the Spurs' run to the NBA Finals last year. Friday's contest against the Kings is the Spurs' last preseason game before they kick off their regular season Tuesday against the Thunder.