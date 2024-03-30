Vassell supplied 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime victory over New York.

Vassell took a back seat to Victor Wembanyama, who put up a career high 40 points, but the shooting guard nonetheless finished with his third straight game of 20-plus points. He also tied for the team lead in assists and paced San Antonio with 45 minutes of court time. Vassell has been a key contributor for the Spurs throughout the campaign, ranking second on the team in both points (19.4) and assists (4.0) per game, with both marks on pace for a career high.