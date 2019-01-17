Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Shines defensively in win
Poeltl put up six points (3-3 FG), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 20 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Spurs' 105-101 win over the Mavericks.
There were fewer frontcourt minutes to go around Wednesday with Rudy Gay (wrist) returning from a five-game absence, but it was Pau Gasol (five minutes) rather than Poeltl who noticed the greatest role reduction. Poeltl's stellar defensive outing likely solidified his standing as the top backup to starting center LaMarcus Aldridge. It's a role that will likely prevent him from clearing the 20-minute mark on a regular basis, however, which puts a cap on Poeltl's overall fantasy upside.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...