Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Shines defensively in win

Poeltl put up six points (3-3 FG), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 20 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Spurs' 105-101 win over the Mavericks.

There were fewer frontcourt minutes to go around Wednesday with Rudy Gay (wrist) returning from a five-game absence, but it was Pau Gasol (five minutes) rather than Poeltl who noticed the greatest role reduction. Poeltl's stellar defensive outing likely solidified his standing as the top backup to starting center LaMarcus Aldridge. It's a role that will likely prevent him from clearing the 20-minute mark on a regular basis, however, which puts a cap on Poeltl's overall fantasy upside.