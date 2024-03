The Raptors announced Tuesday that Poeltl underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the pinkie of his left hand and is out indefinitely, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poelt suffered his injury during Sunday's win over the Hornets. While no official return timetable has been given, the Raptors will likely be without Poeltl for the foreseeable future. Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter and Chris Boucher are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.