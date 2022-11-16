Sochan totaled six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to Portland.

Sochan didn't do much in terms of scoring, but he was efficient in limited shot attempts and managed to pack the stat sheet. He fell just one assist shy of tying his top mark of the season, which came Oct. 28 against Chicago. The Baylor product is averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists so far in November (nine games).