Sochan registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Lakers.

Sochan left Anthony Davis flat-footed a few times in the loss, as the man with the wild hairstyle slashed his way in for a couple of dunks. It wasn't his best shooting performance, but Sochan traded in his sharpshooting for a standout night on defense. The first-round pick has already demonstrated how deadly he is from the perimeter, and Wednesday's showing indicated that he may be putting it all together on a more consistent basis.