Sochan posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Sochan was listed as the starting point guard, though in reality, he operated as a point forward. It's hard to say if the coaching staff was happy with the results, as the final stat line was pedestrian, but this is likely to be nothing more than a preseason experiment. Sochan should see most of his time at power forward once the season starts.