Sochan will not play in Summer League after missing all of pre-Vegas practices following a positive COVID-19 test, as the organization decided it wasn't worth risking injury, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is an unlucky start to Sochan's career, but the Spurs are ultimately opting to play it safe with the No. 9 pick in last month's draft. The expectation should be that the rookie will be ready for training camp and preseason.