Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: '50-50' to play vs. Hawks
Leonard is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Addressing the media before the game, coach Gregg Popovich said he believes Leonard is "50-50" to play, and he acknowledged that the All-Star is bothered by the quad injury that cost him the first month-plus of the season. Leonard, who played 28 minutes Saturday against Denver, will likely test out the quad during warmups before a final decision is made.
