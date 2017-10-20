Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Confirmed out Saturday
Leonard (quad) will sit out Saturday's game against the Bulls, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Leonard made the trip with the team to Chicago, though it never seemed all that likely that he'd be available to play. It will be the second straight absence for Leonard to begin the regular season, and the Spurs are yet to announce a firm return timeline. In his absence, expect Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay to continue to pick up increased minutes.
