Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Hopeful for return by season's end
Leonard (quad) is expected to return at some point before season's end, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Leonard was shut down for an indefinite period of time on Jan. 17 with recurring tendinopathy in his right quad, and that designation of 'out indefinitely' still remains intact, but there's room for optimism that he'll be able to redeem some fantasy value at the tail end of the regular season. His situation remains convoluted, to say the least, but the 26-year-old should still be rostered in just about every season-long format in the event he returns at a moment's notice when the Spurs' training staff deems him ready for live action.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Being shut down for 'indefinite period'•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play vs. Hawks•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: '50-50' to play vs. Hawks•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...