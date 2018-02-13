Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Hopeful for return by season's end

Leonard (quad) is expected to return at some point before season's end, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Leonard was shut down for an indefinite period of time on Jan. 17 with recurring tendinopathy in his right quad, and that designation of 'out indefinitely' still remains intact, but there's room for optimism that he'll be able to redeem some fantasy value at the tail end of the regular season. His situation remains convoluted, to say the least, but the 26-year-old should still be rostered in just about every season-long format in the event he returns at a moment's notice when the Spurs' training staff deems him ready for live action.