Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Thursday vs. Thunder
Leonard (quad) will remain out for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Leonard's personal medical staff has yet to clear him for a return to action and with just six games left in the regular season following Thursday's contest, there's some serious doubt over his availability heading into the playoffs. His next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Rockets, but unless he puts in a full practice prior to that matchup, it seems likely he'll remain out once again.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...