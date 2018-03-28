Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Thursday vs. Thunder

Leonard (quad) will remain out for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Leonard's personal medical staff has yet to clear him for a return to action and with just six games left in the regular season following Thursday's contest, there's some serious doubt over his availability heading into the playoffs. His next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Rockets, but unless he puts in a full practice prior to that matchup, it seems likely he'll remain out once again.