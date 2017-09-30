Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To miss preseason

Leonard will miss the entire preseason while continuing a rehabilitation program for right quad tendinopathy, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard has been dealing with this lingering quad issue since last season, but it was unknown until Saturday that he was continuing rehabilitation. While it shouldn't be considered serious, the recovery process will cause him to miss all of the 2017-18 preseason and no timetable for a return has officially been announced. During preseason games, Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson will likely see additional run in Leonard's stead and would probably be the main beneficiaries of his absence if the issue spills over into the regular season.