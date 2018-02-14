Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Exits Tuesday's game with sore foot
Ginobili is dealing with a sore right foot and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Ginobili suffered the injury in the third quarter of Tuesday's contest, but didn't appear too hobbled while walking to the locker room. The Spurs are tentatively labeling it as just a sore right foot and while more tests will likely be performed, it appears he's avoided anything too serious. The Spurs are heading into the All-Star break following Tuesday's game, which means Ginobili should have roughly a week and a half to make a full recovery.
