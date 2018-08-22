Spurs' Manu Ginobili: 'Seriously considering' retirement

Ginobili is seriously considering retirement and is slated to meet with coach Gregg Popovich to discuss his future, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though the 41-year-old has been working out at the Spurs practice facility, he hasn't committed to playing in what would be his 17th NBA season -- all with San Antonio. Ginobili has one year and $2.5 million left on his contract, and averaged 8.9 points across 20.0 minutes last season. He's two-time All-Star and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2007-08.