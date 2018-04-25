Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Ends season on a disappointing note
Ginobili finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt 3-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 loss to the Warriors.
Ginobili and the Spurs fell out of the playoffs Tuesday, going down to the Warriors in a surprisingly close encounter. The Spurs made a late charge but just didn't have the firepower to compete with the Warriors and will now head into the off-season with a number of questions hanging around their team. Ginobili may have played his last game in the NBA but that remains to be seen as he will decide whether or not he wants to come back for one more season. Either way, he has been a true champion for both the Spurs and the NBA and fans around the world will be sad to see him leave, if he, in fact, decides to call it a day.
