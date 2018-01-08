Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Makes history with 26-point game Sunday

Ginobili posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Sunday's excellent outing, Ginobili became the first player over 40 in NBA history to post multiple 20-plus points in multiple games off the bench. He reached that milestone due in large part to his red-hot shooting night from beyond the arc, where he drilled six threes in nine attempts. As one might expect, Ginobili's fantasy impact has dwindled in the twilight of his career, but occasionally he will turn back the clock with a decent stat line here and there. Without question, Sunday's game was the best example of that with a season-best 26 points. The Spurs needed a quick fix to adjust their game plan without Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) and Ginobili found his shot at the right moment. Don't expect this kind of output from him moving forward, though.