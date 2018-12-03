Spurs' Patty Mills: Gets hot off bench

Mills poured in 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six assists and a rebound across 25 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The veteran sharpshooter turned in a trademark line, bouncing back from a pair of uncharacteristically poor shooting efforts in the process. Mills had drained under 30.0 percent of his attempts against the Timberwolves and Rockets, respectively, but his 62.5 percent success rate from the floor Sunday qualified as his fourth tally over 60.0 percent in the last six games.