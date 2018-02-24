Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 21 points in start
Mills had 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to Denver.
Mills moved into the starting lineup after Danny Green (illness) was ruled out prior to tip-off. Mills did a good job finishing with his highest point total in over a month. Mills has been inconsistent this season but could be worth a look if Green is forced to miss more time.
