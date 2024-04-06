Jones racked up 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 111-109 win over the Pelicans.

Jones was coming off a triple-double in the loss to Denver on Tuesday, and while his stat line wasn't as impressive as Tuesday's one, he was efficient with his shot and also found a way to contribute across the board. Jones has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 outings, a span in which he's averaged 11.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.