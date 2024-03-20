Jones produced 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-107 loss to the Mavericks.

The fourth-year point guard led the Spurs in scoring on the night as he scored 20 or more for only the third time in 21 games since the beginning of February. Jones remains a strong source of assists, but his overall fantasy profile is still sketchy -- through nine games in March, he's averaging 9.6 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 boards, 1.1 steals and 1.0 threes.